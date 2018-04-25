The Los Angeles Stadium Job and Resource Fair is looking to recruit more than 2,000 construction workers on Thursday to help build the new home of the LA Rams and Chargers.

The general contractor, Turner-AECOM Hunt, is seeking apprentices and individuals for trades like welding, electrical, carpeting and drywall. No experience is necessary, but this experience will earn a spot in LA history.

As part of the development deal, at least 30 percent of the people hired at the job fair will come from Inglewood and surrounding low-income communities.

Jason Witt, a community and citizenship specialist with Turner, says it's a priority for them to hire locally.

"If it's being built in their community, they have the first opportunity to build it and gain the benefits of having a career in construction."

Carpenter apprentice Daniel Mata knows the career can be life-changing.

A year-and-a-half ago, Mata was a homeless father of five. He attended the job fair in July 2016 with 40 pounds of tools on his back - and was the contractor's first hire.

"Man, it feels wonderful. I love being a part of something that's supposed to last a hundred years," he said.

Now, Mata has a home, two cars and ambitious plans to own his own construction company.

There are plenty more opportunities at the LA Stadium Job and Resource Fair on Thursday.

It's being held at Rogers State Park in Inglewood from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit www.LAStadiumAtHP.com.