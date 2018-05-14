Get Your Resume Ready for This South Bay Job Fair

A "now hiring" sign is posted on a table during the Recruit Military Career Fair March 19, 2009 at AT&T Park in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Get your resume and cover letter ready.

The Los Angeles Career Fair -- which is free for all job seekers -- is being held Tuesday in the South Bay.

The career fair boasts hundreds of job opportunities, multiple interview opportunities and the chance to apply for a job or even get hired at the event, according to National Career Fair.

A few employers scheduled to attend the fair include BNSF Railway, LSG Sky Chefs, Heavy Equipment College of America, World Flight Services, California Air National Guard, Student Transportation Inc., Extended Stay of America, Westlake Auto Financial Services, Preferred Freezer Services and New York Life.

Open job positions include drivers, dispatchers, cold food preps, beverage assemblers, warehouses laborers, financial advisors, agents and more.

The hiring event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Aviation Room at the Holiday Inn LAX located at 9901 S. La Cienega Blvd. in Los Angeles.

For more information, call 877-561-5627 or visit nationalcareerfairs.com.