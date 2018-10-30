One of Southern California's Largest Shopping Centers is Hiring for the Holidays - NBC Southern California
One of Southern California's Largest Shopping Centers is Hiring for the Holidays

Ontario Mills Mall will be hiring Tuesday for the holiday season

By Staff Report

Published 59 minutes ago

    Ontario Mills
    Ontario Mills is one of the largest malls in Southern California.

    Ontario Mills Mall will be hiring holiday season staff members for its stores at a job fair Tuesday.

    Representatives of the shopping center said they expect to fill more than 500 part-time and full-time positions in more than 20 retail stores. The job fair will take place from noon until 7 p.m. 

    Interested applicants should bring several copies of their resume to the area of ​​the mall known as Fashion Alley, near Entrance No. 10. Each store will have a representative available to offer information on job opportunities. 

    For more information about jobs at Ontario Mills, click here.

