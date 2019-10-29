John Legend, Kelly Clarkson Update Lyrics to 'Baby, It's Cold Outside'

The holiday season is all about nostalgia and bringing back classic songs, but one song has recently started a new tradition of being annually criticized for promoting date rape: "Baby, It's Cold Outside."

So, with that in mind, John Legend shared with "Vanity Fair" that he and fellow "The Voice" coach Kelly Clarkson recorded an updated version of the 1940s classic that is far less problematic--and notably more progressive.

The new lyrics, which Natasha Rothwell helped write, go as follows:

"What will my friends think..." Clarkson sings.

"I think they should rejoice," Legend responds.

"...if I have one more drink?"

"It’s your body, and your choice."

These lyrics, of course, are significantly different than the original 1944 duet written by Frank Loesser that has been performed by greats from seemingly every music background, including Louis Armstrong, Dean Martin, Lady Gaga, Willie Nelson and even Clarkson.

It'll be interesting to see if others use these updated lyrics or fall back to the original lyrics when performing the classic in the future.