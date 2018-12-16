: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers is defended by John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on December 16, 2018 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Expelliarmus!

John Wall had 40 points and 14 assists as the Washington Wizards cast a spell over the Los Angeles Lakers, 128-110, on Sunday night at Capital One Arena.

Wall dominated the jet-lagged Lakers, joining Gilbert Arenas as the only other Wizards player to have 25 or more points and five or more assists in the first half.

Washington scored 71 points, tied for the most allowed by the Lakers in a half this season, as they led by 20 at the break.

Los Angeles simply couldn't muster the strength and energy to mount the comeback in the second half, waving the white flag by sitting superstar LeBron James with over seven minutes left in the game.

James struggled from the field on the second night of a back-to-back, shooting 5-of-16 from the field for just 13 points and six rebounds.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the Lakers team with 25 points off the bench.

Four different players on the Wizards scored 20 or more points with Bradley Beal scoring 25, and Sam Dekker and Jeff Green each chipping in 20 apiece.

Please refresh this page for more updates, stats, and player reactions…