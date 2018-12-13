Join Boomtown Brewery's Fire Relief Fundraiser

Swing by a foamy fundraiser at Boomtown Brewery on Sunday, Dec. 16, and know that all ticket proceeds will be donated to the California Fire Foundation, which in turn helps those impacted by the recent wildfires.

What to Know Sunday, Dec. 16

2 to 8 p.m.

$20 (your first beer is included)

It can feel like the month of December is positively awash in special afternoons, for the number of convivial events and festive happenings has a way of blooming like a whole row of amaryllis bulbs.

But as for a "very special afternoon," one that gives back, that lets our neighbors know we care, and lends some lively conversation to a lively local spot?

That's flowering on Sunday, Dec. 16, at Boomtown Brewery, and it indeed earns its "very," for it is doing something quite nice and quite needed.

The very special afternoon is a fundraiser for fire relief, with 100% of the ticket proceeds benefiting the California Fire Foundation, which in turn helps so many Californians following the devastation of a fire.

The cost? It's twenty bucks, and, yep, that includes your first beer.

The line-up of performers? Dave Yaden & Friends, Robot Natures, and several other musician will keep the six-hour sip-and-support-tacular feeling the good grooves.

Stoked California BBQ and Evolution Burger will be on hand to add meat or not-meat (Evolution is vegan) to your afternoon.

An afternoon that will begin at 2 p.m. and wrap up at 8 o'clock.

Have you already enjoyed a few special afternoons this month? Best make for a "very special afternoon," which will help many of our fellow Golden Staters, near and far, following the fires.

Details and more may be found at the DTLA brewery's social pages.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations