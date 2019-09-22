Join Milk Bar's Festive 1st Birthday Block Party

Do you "mmm" over Milk Bar's famous treats, such as its classic and colorful birthday cake? Swing by early in the afternoon on Sept. 22 to wish it a happy first birthday.

What to Know Sunday, Sept. 22

7150 Melrose Avenue

Noon to 3 p.m.

Trying to predict what's going to festoon a first birthday party?

You know there's probably going to be some cake all over on someone's happy face.

But that happy, cake-smeared face could be yours, if you're game, and you call upon Milk Bar on Melrose Avenue on Sunday, Sept. 22.

For pastry pro Christina Tosi's bakery is celebrating its festive first with a three-hour block party, one that will won't ask guests to show with gifts but rather an affinity for frosting, cakes, and soft-serve treats.

Look for "limited-time" items on the menu, plus "free swag," which is the best sort of swag (we won't invite anyone to fight us on that, because we're all likely in agreement).

If you want to join a baking activity, and pick up a few tips for your own at-home confection-makery, that can happen, too.

And if you're obsessed with "Birthday" flavor (you know the flavor we're talking about), there'll be a "take-over" involving that style of sweetness at the Milk Bar Lab).

It's the final day of summer, and sending it along with a dessert-oriented bash feels kind of right. Make for Melrose and get your goodie on, at this made-for-everyone 1st birthday.

