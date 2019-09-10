Join Santa Monica's Free Open Streets Bash - NBC Southern California
Join Santa Monica's Free Open Streets Bash

COAST returns to coast through six hours and two miles of car-free good times.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

    Ready to march/cycle/rollerblade/cartwheel along two miles of car-free Santa Monica streets? It's happening on the middle day of September 2019 (that's Sunday the 15th).

    What to Know

    • Sunday, Sept. 15

    • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    • Portions of Ocean Avenue, Main Street, and Colorado Esplanade

    So you say you're eager to go coasting?

    That could mean that you'd like to visit the beach, possibly with a colorful towel and/or picnic hamper and/or over-sized umbrella in your trunk.

    You might want to coast, as in glide forward under the power of delicious momentum.

    But if you choose to COAST on Sunday, Sept. 15, that means you'll be joining one of the largest open streets events around.

    And, yes: You could actually coast in three senses of the word that day, since you'll be close to the ocean and you'll be on skates or a bike, quite possibly, so you can coast in the forward-momentum sense.

    It's a free, six-hour bash, one that closes two miles of major Santa Monica streets to vehicle-based traffic. No engines shall be vroomed, in other words, but people'll be pedaling along, and skating, and sauntering, and savoring a summer Sunday.

    Ocean Avenue, Colorado Esplanade, and Main Street will be closed to cars, or at least large swaths of each will be, making for two miles of pedal-powered bliss.

    And if you're feeling creative, there's a COAST contest involving lavishly decorated bikes and trikes and other forms of non-motorized movement. Past years have seen giant guinea pigs in attendance, and on-the-move couches, too.

    Be out, bright/early, with your cycle, your tennies, your pals, your gussied-up unicycle, or what-have-you.

    "What-have-you" is quite a big part of this whimsical affair, which begins at 10 in the morning.

    Ready to coast at COAST, not far from the coast itself? Yes. Free and fun bike-y things with a side of ocean breeze and late-summer sunshine are too hard to resist, and we don't really want to try.

