Join SoCal's Vibrant Earth Day Parties

Earth Day is on April 22, 2018, but places around our region will celebrate all weekend long. Be sure to check the date and hours of the event you wish to attend.

What to Know April 21-22 (dates will vary by event)

Pasadena, Silver Lake, LA Zoo, Santa Barbara

Festivals, information booths, music, more

While a move to a new home, or a fresh apartment, or some just-settled-into digs can fill us with a surge of happiness, nothing can compare to the jubilant and grateful feelings we have for the address we all share, with everyone, from the moment we're born.

It's our home planet, and loving upon it each April 22 — as well as every other day on the calendar — is something many people feel called to do, always and urgently. And you can do so, with other Southern Californians, both on April 22, which is Earth Day, and on Earth Day Eve, April 21.

It so happens that the occasion falls on a Sunday in 2018, meaning plenty of places will be partying, and sharing information, and thanking our awesome space orb throughout the weekend.

Here are a few events to keep in mind, but do check the dates, as some are happening on April 22, and some on both days. There's the...

Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival, one of the biggest in California, thanks to the city's historic ties to the holiday. It's on for two very full days, at Alameda Park, with several zones created for kids, the Great Outdoors, Zero Waste, and a bike valet. April 21 and 22

Pasadena Earth Day... will draw together a "Conscious Community" for a morning full of drum circles, yoga sessions, "workshops, demonstrations, and interactive activities" on everything from water-wise gardening to clean energy options, and so much more. It all starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 21 at Memorial Park.

CicLAvia, which has encouraged hundreds of thousands of Southern Californians to get out and enjoy their bicycles or a stroll along a car-less street, is back and just in time for Earth Day. The Sunday, April 22 happening is themed "Heart of the Foothills," so say helloooo to San Dimas, La Verne, Pomona, and Claremont.

Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens, where Wild for the Planet will focus on "... our precious planet and its rich biodiversity." It opens on April 21, runs through May 18, and there are several activities popping up each weekend, such as animal feedings and an avian aerialist show.

The Aquarium of the Pacific, which will offer "everyday tips to protect our environment to visitors." A number of organizations will visit the Long Beach institution on both April 21 and 22, and there's an ewaste recycling coupon, too, that's part of a discount on admission. Get the info on that pronto.

The Earth Day Planet Guardians Event... will pop up at the LA Zoo on Sunday, April 22 in the zoo's Witherbee Auditorium. Be there from noon to 3 p.m. to check out the cool devices built by dozens of students from Los Angeles STEM science programs. The aim? To help protect Brazil's rainforests. Find more info here.

Wash House, on Silver Lake Boulevard, is the place to score a free cold-water wash on Sunday, April 22. Energy Upgrade California is the host, and there shall be DJs, as well as giveaways, and more special haps. In the house to suppor the Cold Wash Party? Actor Ian Somerhalder, oh yeah.

Heal the Bay... is partnering with Golden Road Brewing for an Earth Day pop-up at The Rose Room in Venice. There's a lot doing, with local art, food, and, you bet, suds filling out the better part of the afternoon and evening on Sunday, April 22. Get the details now.

A Beach Cleanup... in Belmont Shore is scheduled for the morning of Saturday, April 21, so pitch in and help out at 1 Granada Avenue. A twist? There's a pajamas contest on, so where your cutest overnight PJs and help spiffy up the sand. It starts at 10 a.m., so don't sleep in too late.

