Join Tigress and Po for Universal's Lunar New Year Fun

Entering the world of "Kung Fu Panda" during the Lunar New Year celebrations? It's possible, if you head for Universal Studios Hollywood. The theme park is honoring the Year of the Dog with the help of Po, Master Tigress, and a host of favorites from the popular film series, as well as a number of get-involved activities, too, like the Dragon Warrior Training Show. And, of course, you'll want to leave the sweet hopes inside your heart on a Wishing Tree, too.



Take a look now at the joy-filled festivities, which are included with your Universal Studios Hollywood admission. When to go and see Po and friends? Be sure to complete your journey by Sunday, Feb. 25.