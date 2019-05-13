Join 'WE RISE' in Supporting Mental Wellbeing

Spend May 18-27 at a host of workshops, panels, and music events, all to raise awareness about "early intervention, treatment, and care for mental wellbeing."

What to Know May 18-27, 2019

1262 Palmetto Street, Los Angeles

Workshops, the Banjee Ball, Festival of Wellbeing, yoga, storytelling

Being there for a friend who needs us, or being that friend in need of loving support and understanding?

So many people have lived it, on both sides of the equation.

Just knowing that you're not on your own, and that your community has your back, is a major part of the larger picture.

WE RISE, the springtime "immersive cultural experience" that draws a spotlight to "... the critical need for early intervention, treatment, and care for mental wellbeing" is one of Southern California's biggest come-together, stand-strong events.

At its core? The multi-day happening seeks to to "normalize conversations about mental health, and activate participants to understand that we are all healthier when we feel hope, connection, and a sense of purpose."

The pop-up event, which is produced by the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, spans 10 days, offering a host of educational opportunities as well as music-filled, art-focused to-dos, the kind of heartfelt happenings that bring the message of the annual multi-day gathering to vibrant life.

Those educational seminars and get-togethers at the 10-day experience, which runs from May 18 through 27, 2019?

Topics include "Machismo and Mental Health," "The Healthy Grind: A Workshop on Connection, Mental Health, and Work." and "Teen Town Hall (No Adults Allowed!) on Mental Health."

And the song-sweet Festival of Wellbeing? That will take place on Saturday, May 25, so clear your schedule for a 12-hour rooftop party at 1262 Palmetto Street.

It's a day of "... games, music, movies, food, art making, community resources, and family fun!"

Admission is free, but you'll want to register ASAP.

The California Mental Health Services Act provides the WE RISE funding, making all of its offerings, from classes to activities to the festival, free for all.

