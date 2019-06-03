Join a Free Beta Night at Two Bit Circus

Jump into a cool night of beta-neat experimentation, complete with free entry, at the Art District's "micro amusement park" on June 4.

What to Know Tuesday, June 4

6:30 to 10 p.m.

Free

Do you 100% adore the feeling of peeling back the foil on the jar of almond butter? Or pulling up the tape on a toy box for the very first time? Or slipping a crisp magazine out of its wrapper?

It can give a person a heady buzz to be among the first of a group, whether that's the first to eat this jar of almond butter or noodle with this toy or read this specific magazine.

And you can turn up that buzz, by a bunch, by volunteering to serve as a beta tester at a full-on game place, if you're super-into games.

Two Bit Circus, the "micro amusement park" that debuted in the Arts District in 2018, has put out just that call, for the evening of Tuesday, June 4.

The venue is looking for people to come down and try some of its debuting games and offerings, which seems like a nifty way to spend a Tuesday night.

The catch? There's none. It's free to enter, and you'll try out the just-unveiled stuff for free, too. It's all about the chance to "test new material and showcase beta games" at the blinky-cool, show-your-stuff game palace.

And while it is free to step inside the capacious space and free to try the beta-cool stuff, too, you may want to show with funds for food and drink, which is also served at the spot.

Feedback?

Oh yeah, it is definitely something that the Two Bit Circus staffers want, so let them know how you enjoyed what you played. Or didn't? Be truthful and such.

But first? Let them know you'll be there, by RSVPing via this page. It all blurps, bloops, and zings from 6:30 to 10 p.m. on the first Tuesday evening in June.

Are you feeling that feeling, the feeling of peeling the foil off the almond butter jar?

Oh, for sure. Make that buzz last by signing on as an early-tryer, beta buds o' LA.

