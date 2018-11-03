Join a Give-Back Garland Block Party

Spend a sunny Sunday afternoon sipping, supping, and supporting the K9 Youth Alliance at The Front Yard, at The Garland in North Hollywood.

What to Know Sunday, Nov. 4, 2 to 5 p.m.

North Hollywood

$29 advance, $40 door

If any day of the week was custom-made for playing lawn games in the sunshine, it is certainly Sunday.

And if any time of the day was fashioned for such listening to live tunes while strolling by pop-up shops, while sipping vino from a line-up of quality wineries, it's the not-too-early, not-too-late afternoon.

And if any place was ready to party, all in the name of a great cause, it must be Beverly Park, at The Garland in North Hollywood.

And that location will be the lovely scene of a 2 to 5 o'clock sup-around, relax-it-up happening on Sunday, Nov. 4.

But the supping and the relaxing and the general-hanging-out-in-the-sunshine vibe of the day isn't the sole focus of The Front Yard Fall Block Party, which is indeed the name of this hobnob.

It's all to help raise money for the K9 Youth Alliance, "... a nonprofit that seeks to enrich the lives of young people as they help prepare abandoned dogs for permanent homes."

A ticket ahead of time is $29, or $40 once you're at the door. In addition to your ticket, consider showing with "gently used" towels or yoga mats, too, if you have them to give.

On the stage? The Cowling Band. On the winery/brewery roster? 10Span Vineyards, Justin Winery, Knee Deep Brewing Co., and Mission Brewery, plus others.

Shall there be gourmet samplings created by Larry Greenwood, The Front Yard's top toque? For sure, so come prepared for some mid-afternoon snackage of the most stylish order.

For more, head to the page now, to secure your ticket, to send to an interested friend, and to give-back to a good-hearted organization.

