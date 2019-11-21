Join a Rare Happy Hour at Anheuser-Busch

The Dec. 6 event isn't a tour of the famous plant but rather a fundraiser for Valley Relics Museum. It will take place in the property's event center.

What to Know Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.

$35

Comedy, a DJ, an ugly sweater contest

If you're a maven of local history, and you know your Southern California landmarks, and you're especially sweet on the San Fernando Valley, you absolutely know the Anheuser-Busch Brewery, the mid-century, truly colossal plant that has called Van Nuys home since 1954.

Peeking inside? You've likely longed to do so, and maybe have, as rare tour opportunities do arise, now and then, as they did in the summer of 2018.

But sometimes other celebrations alight at the plant, including one that is already brewing for early December.

It's a fundraiser for the Valley Relics Museum, a not-so-far neighbor to the plant and keeper of thousands of SFV treasures, from neon signs to restaurant artifacts to bicycles and photos and you-name-its.

Fans of the museum will gather in the Anheuser-Busch event center on the evening of Dec. 6, all to raise money for the history-loving institution o' Valleydom, and to enjoy some comedy, some music, eats from Cupid's Hot Dogs, and the chance to sport an ugly Christmas sweater, too.

Seeing as how that is the first Friday in December, we'll wager this might be your first opportunity to wear it this year, so best shake out the mothballs pronto.

My Valley Pass, which organizes a host of pop culture-oriented, history-cool tours around the Valley, as well as other events (think screenings at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena), is a partner on the party.

A party that will stick to the property's event center, meaning this isn't a tour of the plant. But getting to visit the event center is also something locals can't do every day either, or even every month or year.

To snag your $35 ticket, which comes with a quartet of drink tickets, and to show off your San Fernando Valley loyalties, click.

