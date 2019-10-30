Join an 'All About' Tour at the TCL Chinese Theatre - NBC Southern California
Join an 'All About' Tour at the TCL Chinese Theatre

Might you visit an area inside the landmark you've never seen before? Surprises do await.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Published 2 hours ago

    Join an 'All About' Tour at the TCL Chinese Theatre
    Getty Images
    Might you visit an area inside the landmark you've never seen before? Surprises do await at the Saturday, Nov. 2 event.

    What to Know

    • Saturday, Nov. 2

    • 9 a.m.

    • $20 general public; $10 LAHTF member

    We know so much about movies in this age of muscular social media and meters that measure seemingly everything and intimate actor interviews just ahead of a film's release.

    But we know far less about the places where we see these flicks. Sure, they have seats, and a concession counter, and restrooms, too, but the story of the cinema itself may elude us.

    This goes even for our cinematic landmarks, but there are great ways to brush up on your local knowledge, from time to time.

    One of the detail-packed portals into the TCL Chinese Theatre's story is, in fact, opening on Saturday morning, Nov. 2, for those who purchase tickets to the ALL ABOUT the TCL Chinese Theatre tour.

    The Los Angeles Historic Theatre Foundation is at the helm of this one, so you know you've got some pros who know their cinema-storied stuff.

    The foundation has not presented this particular tour at the TCL Chinese Theatre since its IMAX conversion in 2013, which means there'll be new tidbits, and surely a fresh twist, to the fascinating walk-around.

    And there's a chance you may enter an "off-limits space" at the theater while there. Tour goers got to peek under the stage on a past tour, so count on the foundation really going the distance to deliver a memorable event.

    A general admission ticket is $20, but if you're a foundation member, you can join for a tenner.

    Will you know as much Sid Grauman's '20s-era fantasy now as you do about the movies you see there?

    Chances are strong that you'll know so much more than you did before about this grand Hollywood Boulevard doyen, a silver-screen palace that continues to stand as the world's most famous place to catch a film.

