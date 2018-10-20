Join an Art-Filled Family Fall Fest, in Pasadena

"Music and movement" are the buoyant themes at the Oct. 21 Norton Simon Museum event. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)

Sunday, Oct. 21

Adults pay museum admission; festival is free for youths 18 and under

When the words "fall" and "family" and "festival" pop up in the last third of October, you might understandably expect that a pumpkin or a scarecrow will be somehow involved.

And while such outings have oodles of seasonal charm, there are other happenings created for kids, and their parents, that take a delightfully different direction.

One of the biggest, in the autumn, flowers at the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena, and as you might expect by the location, it isn't about apples or eerieness but does put the lively, kid-pleasing focus on art.

And the specific focus at the 2018 Fall Family Festival? Hooray: It will be "music and movement."

The moves'll flow and the tunes'll sound on Sunday, Oct. 21 from 1 to 3 in the afternoon, and while there is museum admission for adults, youngsters age 18 and under will be admitted for free.

Multiple chances to put pencil to paper and make drawings inspired by what kids see around the museum are part of the spirit-growing, idea-enhancing event, while the chance to hear Indian music played live and create windchimes are also on the schedule.

Are you feeling the fun of fall, but looking for an expression beyond pumpkins and scares? Find your way to the Norton Simon for a sweet day of sound, art, drawing, dance, and wonder at the Fall Family Festival.

