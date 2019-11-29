Join the Joyful December Kick-off at The Langham

What to Know Sunday, Dec. 1

4-7 p.m.

$20 entry (no food or beverage); $45 (food + beverage)

Getting the glow going as of the first of December?

There are numerous steps you can take, from hanging an advent calendar, to digging out a few strings of lights (even if you don't yet have your tree), to buying a box of Christmas cards and festive postage stamps.

For the precipice of the twelfth month has some twinkle to it, and more than a little magic, making it a perfect day to throw a holiday-happy party.

Which is exactly what The Langham Huntington, Pasadena will do on the first day of December 2019.

The grand hotel is known for its gewgaws, boughs, and glittery ribbons comes the holidays, and it is also known for its spirited celebrations, like the one that's happening from 4 to 7 o'clock on Dec. 1.

There are several headliners set to glitter-up the hotel's annual Winter Festival, including a Santa stop-by. If you're a theater maven, be sure to join in a sing-a-long, one that will be led by performers from this year's Lythgoe Family Panto ("A Snow White Christmas" is the charming production).

Tots can decorate cookies or take a train ride, too. As for the dress? "Festive attire is suggested," so be sure to dig out that plaid taffeta skirt or green velvet bow tie if you're in the merry mood.

Which we'll guess you most certainly are.

Not looking to have food or drink while at the afternoon affair? There's a ticket for that, for twenty dollars. But if you'd like to snack upon homemade holiday Chipwiches or roasted sweet potato soup, as well as a variety of other goodies, best go for the $45 admission.

'Tis the season when stately stay-over spots like Pasadena's own venerable gem of Oak Knoll go for the glow. If you'd like to get that glow started as soon as December commences, secure your ticket now to the Dec. 1 to-do.

