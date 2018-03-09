Join the LA Conservancy's 40th Anniversary Walking Tour

Do you know your downtown landmarks? Take a saunter with LA Conservancy on March 24, and end the afternoon at OUE Skyspace L.A. (photos: Jessica Hodgdon/L.A. Conservancy; Conservancy archives; by Larry Underhill)

What to Know Various dates

Saturdays at 4 p.m.

$30

Spending a 40th anniversary with a favorite couple or visiting a favorite restaurant on its big 40th or raising a glass to your company or alma mater's exciting four-oh?

You're probably, we'll just guess, sitting down as you do so, or you're at least lingering at the edge of a table.

For 40th anniversaries are all about gatherings, yes, but they can be fairly stationary, at least when it comes to moving, doing, going (they're more of the chillaxing, eating, drinking, toasting variety).

There is, however, a 40th anniversary coming up that is very much about being on the move, and a large number of Southern Californians are so jazzed about it that several events related to this occasion are now sold out.

So LA Conservancy keeps adding new dates, as they so kindly and often do when their popular happenings fill up.

It's the 40th anniversary of the preservation organization, and, to mark the on-the-move moment, the LA Conservancy is going on the move, downtown, with a special walking tour created just for the organization's 40th anniversary.

A ticket is thirty bucks, and you can expect to see a trio of iconic spots on the Saturday afternoon outing, including the U.S. Bank Tower, the Los Angeles Central Library, and PacMutual.

It all ends somewhere downright panoramic and vista-blessed: The OUE Skyspace L.A. observation deck, high above the city, giving tour goers an interesting bird's-eye view on where they've just been.

As mentioned, this has been selling out, lickety-split, so LA Conservancy keeps adding new dates, into May. Scroll forward, through the options, to find one that's open and works with your schedule.

The LA Conservancy Walking Tours are an absolutely jewel in our city's historic firmament, for they give lookie-loos the chance to know our storied structures so much better, lookie-loos who are on the move.

And when we know get to know the story of our city through some of its enduring places? Our sense of localness, and general community in-depth-a-tude, naturally grows.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations