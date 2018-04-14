Join the 'Largest Dog Photo Shoot Ever'

Does your pup want to participate in the "Superpower Dogs" photo shoot? Be there on the morning of Sunday, April 15.

What to Know Sunday, April 15

8 a.m. to noon

100 N. Toluca Street, Los Angeles

Meet-ups of the canine sort come in every stripe and fur around Southern California.

There are the beach gatherings, the park get-togethers, the celebrations of a particular breed, the parties that focus on all of the Fidos living in one neighborhood or city.

But the hound-sweet happening on Sunday, April 15 at Vista Hermosa Park is going to be a little extraordinary, even though most dogly to-dos rock an extraordinary element, by their very vivacious natures.

The filmmakers behind "Superpower Dogs" are looking to put together the "largest dog photo shoot ever," one that will appear in the final scene of the movie, one that's going for the Guinness World Records title.

It's an IMAX film, by the by, "... about dogs with super jobs," and it will follow a quintet of amazing canines "... as they brave earthquakes and avalanches, bring animal poachers to justice and protect humans from danger while lifting their spirits."

The details? It's all woofing at Vista Hermosa Park from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, April 15.

There'll be dog-oriented activities there, and vets from Banfield Pet Hospital, too, as well as Mars Petcare.

But first: There are a lot of musts with this event, understandably.

Your dog's vaccinations must be up-to-date and he must be non-aggressive. You'll want to read all of the rules and asterisks before heading for Vista Hermosa Park, and get the 411 on how the film shoot will fold into later footage for the film and its behind-the-scenes video.

Superpower dogs, those brave and noble animals with important, life-saving jobs, definitely inspire and raise humans' spirits on a daily basis.

Even if you and your pooch can't make the photo shoot, best keep an eye out for the film's release, in early 2019, if you can't get enough of movies about our best friends and all of the good they so selflessly deliver.

