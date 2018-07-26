Jonas Never, the street artist known for popular and at times controversial depictions of athletes and celebrities on murals around Los Angeles, has unveiled his latest work.

Never's newest mural pays homage to late LA Times food critic and bestselling author Jonathan Gold, who died Saturday. Gold's writing had reached a legendary status among Angelenos, many of whom felt like he knew the city as well as anyone.

Never has honored many popular journalists and personalities before, including sports broadcasters Stuart Scott and Craig Sager after they each died of cancer, and Anthony Bourdain after the television host's death in June. One of Gold's last articles was a tribute to Bourdain.

One of Never's murals was vandalized multiple times earlier in July. The mural depicted LeBron James in LA Lakers gear and became a target for Laker fans who apparently still had bitterness toward James from his days as a rival to Kobe Bryant.

Here is a first look at Never's mural of Gold, which is located at Margo's restaurant in Santa Monica.