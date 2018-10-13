Storm Causes Joshua Tree National Park Flooding, Closures

All dirt roads in Joshua Tree National Park are closed Saturday, as the National Park Service announced numerous closures due to a Southern California storm that popped up Friday.

The NPS said that power and internet services were disrupted in many park buildings, closing some visitor services facilities, and severe flooding had forced multiple closures.

Along with all dirt roads in the park, the inbound and outbound roads in the Cottonwood area have been shut down, along with the visitor center and campground.

The NSP said that the Cottonwood area expects to be closed for several days and that road crews were working hard to improve road conditions.

Desert storms build quickly and people should not try and cross moving water, the NPS warned.

For updates on closures, please follow the Joshua Tree NPS on Twitter.