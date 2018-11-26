Journey to 'PaleyLand' for Free Holiday TV Classics

PaleyLand is delivering the ho, ho, hos and ha, ha, ha-ing at the Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills through Jan. 6, 2018, Wednesdays through Sundays.

What to Know Through Jan. 6, 2019

Wednesdays through Sundays

Free admission

Cuddling up in your jam-jams, with something from the nog family in your glass, your fuzziest slippers on your tootsies, and a peppermint-flavored carol humming through your heart?

You're probably settling in for a small-screen confection, the sort of gotta-see-it-every-December show that you've been watching since you were a kid.

And while no one would dare deny you the right to your jam-jams, nor your fuzzy slippers, there is a way to behold some of the best-known holiday specials in a different and delightful space.

Oh, and on the big-screen, too. The Paley Center for Media has that big screen, and, as it has in years gone by, it has transformed into PaleyLand for a merry, very lengthy seasonal run.

That run concludes on Jan. 6, 2019, but before that date? At least on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, when the television museum is open?

You can watch television classics, played large, and strike a colorful pose in the center's way-cute Candy Cane Forest, and maybe visit with Santa Claus, if you happen to plan your visit when St. Nick's around (as he will be over several December dates).

Shows set to screen during the mistle-terrific merriment? "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," "A Rugrats Kwanzaa," "Even Stevens: A Heck of a Hanukkah," a Christmas-themed episode of "Cheers," a Three Kings Day-themed episode of "Dora the Explorer," and several more treats.

Entry is free, to all screenings, but if you want a professional photo with Santa, complete with a Paleyland digital frame, that's ten dollars.

Want to see when your must-see seasonal classics are in the spotlight at the Beverly Hills vault o' TV goodness?

Eye the sparkly, sugar-dusted schedule now, and the dates for Mr. Kringle, two things you can definitely do while in your jam-jams and fuzzy slippers.

