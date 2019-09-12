Judith Light to Receive Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Judith Light attends the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 09, 2019 in New York City.

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will be unveiled Thursday honoring Tony and Daytime Emmy-winning actress Judith Light's theatre accomplishments.

Actress America Ferrera, "Transparent" creator Jill Soloway, theater producer Daryl Roth and casting director Bernie Telsey will join Light in speaking at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony in front of the El Centro Complex on Hollywood Boulevard, near the corner of Hollywood and Vine.

The star is the 2,673rd since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars. The ceremony will be livestreamed on walkoffame.com.

The ceremony comes 15 days before Light's latest projects premiere on the streaming service Netflix -- the musical finale of "Transparent," and the comedy series "The Politician."

Light has won two Tony Awards in competition, both for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play. Her first was in 2012 for her work in Jon Robin Baitz's drama about family secrets, "Other Desert Cities." She also won in the category the following year for her portrayal of a neurotic Jewish woman in "The Assembled Parties."

Light received a best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play Tony nomination in 2011 for her portrayal of the wife of legendary football coach Vince Lombardi in "Lombardi."

Light received the Isabelle Stevenson Award in June from The American Theatre Wing, which conducts the Tonys, in recognition of her advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights and the fight against HIV/AIDS.

The noncompetitive award is presented annually to an individual from the theatre community who has made a substantial contribution of volunteered time and effort on behalf of one or more humanitarian, social service or charitable organizations, regardless of whether such organizations relate to the theatre.

Light's other theater credits include an off-Broadway production of "Wit," which was produced by Roth, and "God Looked Away" at the Pasadena Playhouse.

Light is best known for her starring role in the 1984-92 ABC comedy "Who's The Boss?" as a divorced advertising executive who hires a former baseball player (Tony Danza) to be her live-in housekeeper.

Light received her first Primetime Emmy nomination in 2007 for her portrayal of socialite Claire Meade on "Ugly Betty," which starred Ferrera.

Light received outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series Emmy nominations in 2016 and 2017 for her role as Shelly Pfefferman, the former wife of a transgender retired college professor (Jeffrey Tambor).

Light also received an outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie Emmy nomination in 2018 for her portrayal of the wife of business tycoon Lee Miglin in "The Assassination of Gianni Versace."

Light was born Feb. 9, 1949, in Trenton, New Jersey. She received a bachelor's degree from Carnegie Mellon University and began her professional career in 1970 in "Richard III" at the California Shakespeare Festival.

Light's breakthrough role came on the ABC daytime drama "One Life to Live," as housewife-turned-prostitute Karen Wolek, which brought her lead actress in a daytime drama series Emmy Awards in 1980 and 1981.