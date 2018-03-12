Julia Child, the late pioneering TV chef, has roots in Pasadena where her 1910 Craftsman home still stands.

But the home is now deteriorating, despite being declared eligible for historic status, all due to a Caltrans freeway expansion project that affects more than 100 other homes in the area.

Child’s childhood home has been declared eligible for historic status, but until it’s actually placed on the National Registry, it doesn’t have any protection. Meanwhile it sits vacant, along with many others in the City of Roses while the need for housing continues to grow.

The home, considered by residents as a piece of Pasadena history, has been vacant for at least a decade, but it’s not for sale. It’s one of nearly 150 historic homes owned by CalTrans.

Decades ago, CalTrans bought hundreds of homes in Pasadena and surrounding communities with the idea to extend the 710 Freeway.

It’s a notion that was killed years ago and replaced with a plan to build a tunnel directly underneath the Child’s home and hundreds of others.

That plan was voted down by the MTA Board nearly a year ago, but Child’s home and many others remain vacant, falling apart, and still owned by CalTrans.

Some say damage is being done to the community, as much-needed housing is allowed to sit vacant.

See photos of the home below.