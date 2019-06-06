July Is Sky High, Movie-Wise, at the Rooftop Cinema Club

"The Princess Bride" and "Point Break" are on the schedule, which covers both the Hollywood and DTLA locations.

If we picture the year like a mountain, as in one of those perfect peaks you might have drawn on a piece of construction paper when you were a schoolkid, it isn't hard to name what month sits at the mountain's peakiest, tip-toppy-iest point.

That would be July, the month that arrives at the halfway point on the calendar, a sunny, high-spirited, warm-of-air affair that it is peak-high in so many ways.

And if the seventh month has you wanting to go up, up, up, to capture some of that beyond-the-bounds energy that is July's birthright, there is a way to go higher, at least for a couple of hours, and to be entertained while you do so, too.

How? By attending a Rooftop Cinema Club night. The "rooftop" in the name is real, and not just a word to fancy-up a movie event, which means you'll actually be taking in a flick under the stars and a few stories above the street below.

Make that streets, for this annual treat happens at two spots: NeueHouse in Hollywood and LEVEL in DTLA.

Which means when you check out the new-new-new July 2019 schedule, which was just released on July 5, you'll want to double-check the location of the flick you're hoping to see.

And those flicks? Oh goodness, there are some classics ready to jam through July. "The Princess Bride" is on the roster, and "Grease," and "Point Break," too.

"10 Things I Hate About You" and "Selena" are two of the '90s gems on the line-up, but there are more to explore.

As for treats, sips, and such? That's part of the evening, as are those comfy chairs that make for solid leaning-back, settling-in movie-watching.

Impossible Burgers, cheese and charcuterie boards, and other goodies are on the NeueHouse menu, while a bevy of food trucks shall call upon LEVEL, all month long.

A ticket is seventeen bucks, plus a booking fee, but if you want to go the unlimited popcorn route, snag the $20 ticket, plus that booking fee.

As for the peak of the year? In a sense, that can happen at any grand moment, but if we're looking at the calendar, and July's sun-bright attitude, we really are heading into the proverbial rooftop of 2019.

Why not make for an actual rooftop for a top-notch movie?

