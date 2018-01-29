Dodgers player Justin Turner hosted a golf tournament on Jan. 29, 2018 to raise money for his foundation, which offers support to homeless veterans and children who are sick. (Published Monday, Jan. 29, 2018)

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner teed off his third annual Justin Turner Golf Classic at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks on Monday to raise money for his eponymous foundation.

The proceeds from this year's event will benefit families of children with critical medical conditions and provide aid for homeless veterans and their families throughout the Los Angeles area.

With 144 golfers participating in this year's tournament and more sponsors than ever before, the Justin Turner Foundation is hoping to raise more money than ever as it hosts its largest fundraiser to date.

"It's a good group of guys who are coming out to support me, but more importantly support the foundation and support our community and try and give back," said Turner, the president and co-founder of the Justin Turner Foundation.

The non-profit organization kicked off the charity weekend on Sunday at Onyx restaurant inside the Four Seasons Hotel in Westlake Village. Tickets went for $1,000 and included cocktails, dinner, and a room at the Four Seasons before the tournament.

Particpants in the Justin Turner Golf Classic were treated to a cigar roller and Bloody Mary bar before the 11 a.m. shotgun tee off.

The event also included a silent auction, an award presentation, and a live auction wrapping up with a formal dinner and the Justin Turner Foundation Presentation.

The Justin Turner Foundation currently works in partnership with The Dream Center, 17Strong,the YBSA and most recently the Los Angeles Marathon. For more information on how you can get involved with the Justin Turner Foundation, click here.

