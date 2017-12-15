Santa'a helpers came in the form of a few K-9 units who delivered gifts and holiday cheer to pediatric patients at the Arrowhead Regional Medical Center. (Published 59 minutes ago)

Pediatric patients beamed and K-9 units wagged their tails in happiness Thursday after the Inland Empire Police Canine Association delivered presents to children with the help of some four-legged companions.

The K-9 units who delivered happiness to children at the Arrowhead Regional Medical Center belong to various police and fire agencies across the Inland Empire. The event, K-9s for Kids, aims to not only gift presents to children in the hospital, but spread holiday cheer to little ones as well.

The annual event has been running strong for 20 years with this being the first year spent at Arrowhead Regional. The association hopes more units will join them next year.