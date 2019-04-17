'Kaleidoscope Experience' Swirling in DTLA on 4/20

Munchie Mountain, inside the Kaleidoscope Experience, is one of the pop-up places you can visit on April 19, and, yes, April 20 at The Globe Theatre in downtown Los Angeles.

What to Know April 19 and 20, 2019

The Globe Theatre in DTLA

$45 general admission

Of all of the calendar's notable dates, 4/20, or the 20th of April, if you prefer, already kind of rocks a Saturday-like spirit, thanks to all of its plentiful vibes.

That 4/20 will actually be on a Saturday in 2019 feels especially spotlight-worthy, and a two-day pop-up is making the most of the auspicious moment.

It's the Kaleidoscope Experience, a "multi-sensory playground for adults" from the creative directors behind autumn's ever-atmospheric LA Haunted Hayride.

But don't round up your 4/20-loving friends and make for Griffith Park, nope.

Rather, the Kaleidoscope Experience will dance into downtown, at The Globe Theatre, on both 4/20 Eve and 4/20 itself.

So, yes: April 19 and 20 are your dates, though if you want to say 4/20 Eve, and 4/20, well, like, that's your flow. You know?

A general admission ticket to the event, which includes "live music, video games, magic, arts & crafts, special performances," and more, is $45. Note that there are ticket-attached "sessions," including both evenings and Saturday afternoon, so choose the time of your visit accordingly.

Oh yes. This is important. There's a Tater Tot buffet, too, because of course there is. Another "of course" to add? It's an all-you-can-eat situation.

Of course.

After you've had your potato-perfect fill, be sure to visit the blacklight mini golf course, the one themed to "Alice in Wonderland," or the Homemade Pillow Fort.

A Cosmic Prophet Zen Lounge will be part of the whoa-ful scene, as will a silent disco.

Are you looking for a 4/20-inspired outing? Are you an adult, with $45, that likes to eat small spuds after some quality time putt-putt-ing by blacklight and shimmying to the music heard inside your headphones?

Start here, revelers, for a cosmic downtown dalliance of a distinctly vivacious variety.

