'Kaleidoscope Experience' Swirling in DTLA on 4/20

What to Know
April 19 and 20, 2019
The Globe Theatre in DTLA
$45 general admission
Of all of the calendar's notable dates, 4/20, or the 20th of April, if you prefer, already kind of rocks a Saturday-like spirit, thanks to all of its plentiful vibes.
That 4/20 will actually be on a Saturday in 2019 feels especially spotlight-worthy, and a two-day pop-up is making the most of the auspicious moment.
It's the Kaleidoscope Experience, a "multi-sensory playground for adults" from the creative directors behind autumn's ever-atmospheric LA Haunted Hayride.
But don't round up your 4/20-loving friends and make for Griffith Park, nope.
Rather, the Kaleidoscope Experience will dance into downtown, at The Globe Theatre, on both 4/20 Eve and 4/20 itself.
So, yes: April 19 and 20 are your dates, though if you want to say 4/20 Eve, and 4/20, well, like, that's your flow. You know?
A general admission ticket to the event, which includes "live music, video games, magic, arts & crafts, special performances," and more, is $45. Note that there are ticket-attached "sessions," including both evenings and Saturday afternoon, so choose the time of your visit accordingly.
Oh yes. This is important. There's a Tater Tot buffet, too, because of course there is. Another "of course" to add? It's an all-you-can-eat situation.
Of course.
After you've had your potato-perfect fill, be sure to visit the blacklight mini golf course, the one themed to "Alice in Wonderland," or the Homemade Pillow Fort.
A Cosmic Prophet Zen Lounge will be part of the whoa-ful scene, as will a silent disco.
Are you looking for a 4/20-inspired outing? Are you an adult, with $45, that likes to eat small spuds after some quality time putt-putt-ing by blacklight and shimmying to the music heard inside your headphones?
Start here, revelers, for a cosmic downtown dalliance of a distinctly vivacious variety.