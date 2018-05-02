Kanye West was blasted by a TMZ staffer Tuesday when the rapper stopped by for a live interview to discuss his recent behavior, which includes a very public bromance with President Donald Trump.

During the interview, while explaining his recent actions and defending his friendship with Trump, West said "When you hear about slavery for 400 years....for 400 years?! That sounds like a choice."

As he was apparently on his way out, West addressed the office asking, "Do you feel that I'm being free and thinking free?"

"I actually don't think that you're thinking anything," snapped back a TMZ staffer identified only as Van. "I think what you're doing right now is actually the absence of thought. Kanye you're entitled to your opinion. But there is fact and real life consequence behind everything that you just said. And while you are making music and being an artist and living the life that you've earned by being a genius, the rest of us have to deal with these threats to our lives. We have to deal with the marginalization that has come with the 400 years of slavery which you said for our people was a choice."

The staffer continued, "I'm disappointed. I'm appalled. And brother I am unbelievably hurt by the fact you have morphed into something that to me is not real."

The NAACP also weighed in, saying on Twitter that, "There is a lot of misinformation out there and we are happy to provide insight. Black people have fought against slavery since we first landed on this continent."

In a series of tweets hours later, West said: "Of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will." He added: "My point is for us to have stayed in that position even though the numbers were on our side means that we were mentally enslaved."

West also revealed that he was addicted to opioids when he was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital and had to cancel a tour in November 2016.

He said that following liposuction surgery, "I was drugged out."

“Two days before I was in the hospital I was on opioids,” he told "TMZ Live." “I was addicted to opioids. I had plastic surgery because I was trying to look good for y’all. I got liposuction because I didn’t want y’all to call me fat like y’all called Rob [Kardashian] at the wedding and made him fly home before me and Kim got married.”

The TMZ appearance was the continuation of a long day for West. Earlier he heard back from Dr. Jan Adams, the plastic surgeon who the rapper has long blamed for the death of his mother Donda following a medical procedure in 2007.

Donda West died of post-op complications following a breast reduction procedure. The coroner's report found Adams played no role in her death.

Earlier this week West said he would be featuring the doctor’s face on the cover for his new album because he wanted to "forgive and stop hating."

But Adams says he wants no part of it. He wrote an open letter to the rapper which West also shared via social media.





"Dear Kanye: Thank you for thinking of me for the cover of your next album. That is kind of you. I can truly say I have never been on an album cover before. I did do a product cover for Chanel Allure Cologne back in 2005… but never an album cover," Adams wrote.

"Unfortunately, I have to decline at this time, and I ask that you cease and desist using my photo or any image of me to promote your album or any of your work,” he wrote. "I don’t want to seem ungrateful… I just think that if in fact this conversion to love is genuine on your part… then it’s inappropriate to drag the negativity of the past with it."

It's unclear if West will follow through on his plan to feature Adam's image on his forthcoming album cover, but he did write that we was looking forward to sitting down and meeting with Adams.