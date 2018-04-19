Kardashian Sisters Close Doors on DASH Stores

NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 03: Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian attend the grand opening of Dash NYC on November 3, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

The Kardashians announced they will be closing all of their Dash boutiques.



"After nearly 12 years, my sisters and I have decided to close the doors of our Dash stores," Kim Kardashian said in a statement released on Thursday. "We've loved running Dash, but in the last few years we've all grown so much individually. We've been busy running our own brands, as well as being moms and balancing work with our families. We know in our hearts that it's time to move on."

The boutique, which was founded by Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, was first opened in 2006 in Calabasas, California, and moved to West Hollywood in 2012. The stores then expanded its locations to Miami in 2009 and New York in 2010. The New York location closed in 2016.

There was also a spin-off show released by E! in 2015 based on the boutique employees called "Dash Dolls."

"We love our Dash Dolls and are so grateful for the amazing memories - and we have to give a special thanks to the Dash employees and all of the incredible fans and customers who have supported us throughout the years," said Kardashian. "We couldn't have done it without you. Thank you to everyone."