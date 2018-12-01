Katy Perry, Gwen Stefani Headline Malibu Benefit Festival

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 23: Singer Katy Perry poses fo a photo during a visit to Kiss FM Studio's on June 23, 2017 in London, England. Katy Perry performed an exclusive set of songs for a select set of fans prior to her appearance at Glastonbury Festival. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Southern California natives Katy Perry and Gwen Stefani are among the list of household names scheduled to appear at the One Love Malibu festival on Sunday, with proceeds going to aid those affected by the Woolsey Fire.

Other performers include Joe Walsh, Robin Thicke, Natasha Bedingfield, Rick Springfield and members of the band Incubus. One Love Malibu - organized by the Malibu foundation – will be held at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas.

The Woolsey Fire burned nearly 97,000 acres, destroyed 1,643 structures and resulted in three deaths in November. As many as 295,000 people were evacuated due to the fire.

One Love Malibu will also an auction with items including a motorcycle ride with actor Orlando Bloom. Tickets for the event have sold out, according to the foundation’s website.