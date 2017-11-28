A Studio City home featured in big Hollywood productions is sporting a slimmer price tag again after sitting for several months on the market.

The front of the house at 11947 Iredell St. has been featured countless times as the home in the lead-in of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." It was also used in the filming of "True Blood," "Rome" and "American Horror Story." Not to mention George Clooney lives down the street, and Bruno Mars lives in the neighborhood.

The seven-bedroom, Italian-style estate is listed by Brandon Assanti of Rodeo Realty as move-in ready and the price has been reduced from $8.56 million to $7.89 million. The asking price was once $8.9 million and started to come down as no takers came forward.

"It transports you to Italy, to another world," said listing agent Robert E Howell of Keller Williams Beverly Hills. The owners "extensively" remodeled the property in 2005, Howell says, with inspiration from Medici Castle in Florence.

