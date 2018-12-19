Hip-hop recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs at the 2016 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Since Rihanna excited the crowd with her surprise appearance last year, this holiday concert has become a hot ticket.

LA-based record label, Top Dawg Entertainment, has teamed up with the Nickerson Gardens Housing Projects to host their fifth annual concert and toy drive. Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR, and REASON are among the home-grown rappers who are performing Wednesday in Watts at the TDE Holiday Concert and Toy Giveaway.

The concert is not charging any admission fees, but TDE is asking attendees to bring unwrapped toys for kids living in the housing projects.

Rapper Jay Rock, who is from Watts, will distribute all the toys gathered from Wednesday's concert - alongside TDE artists and management - and distribute them on Thursday. ScHoolboy Q, SZA, Isaiah Rasha, and Lance Skiiiwalker will also be performing, and rumors are swirling about who will show up this year to surprise the audience.

Doors open at noon and close at 4 p.m. Follow @NBCLA on social media for access into the concert, and refresh this page to see updates on this story.