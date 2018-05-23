Kenta Maeda #18 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts to his strikeout of Gerardo Parra #8 of the Colorado Rockies to end the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium on May 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Arigatō, Kenta!

Kenta Maeda struck out 12 batters in seven scoreless innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers shut out the Colorado Rockies, 3-0, on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Following a late-inning rally to beat the Rockies on Tuesday night, the Dodgers scored first and kept their foot on the gas as the Boys in Blue won the three-game series in their first action against the division rivals this season.

The Dodgers scratched two runs across in the bottom of the fourth inning after Justin Turner led off with a single and scored three batters later on a ground-rule double down the left field line by Logan Forsythe.

On the heels of his dominant outing in his last start against the Miami Marlins, Maeda had a no-hitter through the first four innings before a one-out single by Ian Desmond disrupted the no-no in the top of the fifth.

Maeda (4-3) surrendered just two hits with four walks and a season-high 12 strikeouts in 6 and 2/3 scoreless innings. The Japanese right-hander also made a career-high 111 pitches and recorded 10 of the last 11 outs via the strikeout.

In six career starts against the Rockies, Maeda is 5-2 with a 2.13 ERA.

Matt Kemp was at it again on Wednesday, as he knocked in a run with an RBI sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth. Kemp leads the Major Leagues with a .471 average with runners in scoring position this season.

He also holds the fourth best batting average among active players against the Rockies with a .317 average against them over the course of his career.

Kyle Freeland (4-5) took the loss, allowing three runs on six hits with three walks and three strikeouts in 6 and 1/3 innings.

Kenley Jansen struck out the side in the ninth for this 10th save of the season and second consecutive.

Despite being five games below .500, the Dodgers find themselves just 3.5 games out of first place in the National League West.

Up Next:

The Dodgers will have an off day on Thursday before hosting the San Diego Padres for the start of a three-game series on Friday. LHP Clayton Richard will toe the rubber opposite RHP Ross Stripling. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10PM PST.

Please refresh this page for more updates, stats, and player reactions…

If you can't view the embedded videos, click "VIEW THE FULL MOBILE SITE" at the bottom of this page.