Top Kentucky Derby contenders are facing off Saturday at the Santa Anita Park as they vie for the No. 1 title in the 2018 Santa Anita Derby.

The Santa Anita Derby marks the west coast’s final step before the Kentucky Derby, the most anticipated annual event in horse racing. Seventeen winners of the Southern California race have gone on to win the Kentucky Derby, with the most recent success in 2014.

The family-friendly event boasts a fashion and hat contest, a kid-oriented fun zone and T-shirt giveaway.

Trainers arrived at the track bright and early at 4:30 a.m. Gates open at 10 a.m. for fans, where over 35,000 people are expected to arrive.



