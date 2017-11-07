Petition to Replace Kevin Spacey With Kevin James in 'House of Cards' Gets 30K Signatures - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

Petition to Replace Kevin Spacey With Kevin James in 'House of Cards' Gets 30K Signatures

Just switch Kevins?

By Heather Navarro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Petition to Replace Kevin Spacey With Kevin James in 'House of Cards' Gets 30K Signatures
    AP/Getty
    More than 30,000 people have signed a petition asking Netflix to replace the embattled Kevin Spacey with 'King of Queens' star Kevin James Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.

    No one likes to see a good series die, especially the more than 30,000 people who have signed a petition asking Netflix to replace the embattled Kevin Spacey with "King of Queens" star Kevin James.

    The petition, featured on Change.org, had 31,527 signatures out of 35,000 by Tuesday afternoon.

    The petition comes a little over a week after an avalanche of accusations of sexual harassment and assault against Spacey.

    The allegations led others to report that the "House of Cards" set was a "toxic" workplace, calling Spacey a predator.

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 11/6] 2017 Southern California Images in the News

    By Friday, Netflix representatives announced the company was cutting all ties with Spacey, and that the hit "House of Cards" would be ending after season six in 2018.

    The petition reads:

    "Losing a great show is hard, no matter the circumstances. However with hardship comes the opportunity for a great show to become one of the greatest television shows of all time. I think Kevin James can elevate "House of Cards" to a globally adored franchise like "Game of Thrones" and make the entire world focus on one of the most important Netflix Original series there is."

    "Both are named Kevin. Seems like a smart business decision to me," one supporter said.

    Published 4 hours ago | Updated 3 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices