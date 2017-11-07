More than 30,000 people have signed a petition asking Netflix to replace the embattled Kevin Spacey with 'King of Queens' star Kevin James Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.

No one likes to see a good series die, especially the more than 30,000 people who have signed a petition asking Netflix to replace the embattled Kevin Spacey with "King of Queens" star Kevin James.

The petition, featured on Change.org, had 31,527 signatures out of 35,000 by Tuesday afternoon.

The petition comes a little over a week after an avalanche of accusations of sexual harassment and assault against Spacey.

The allegations led others to report that the "House of Cards" set was a "toxic" workplace, calling Spacey a predator.

By Friday, Netflix representatives announced the company was cutting all ties with Spacey, and that the hit "House of Cards" would be ending after season six in 2018.

The petition reads:

"Losing a great show is hard, no matter the circumstances. However with hardship comes the opportunity for a great show to become one of the greatest television shows of all time. I think Kevin James can elevate "House of Cards" to a globally adored franchise like "Game of Thrones" and make the entire world focus on one of the most important Netflix Original series there is."



"Both are named Kevin. Seems like a smart business decision to me," one supporter said.