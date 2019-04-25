Kid-Fun Slime-tacular to Ooze in Tustin - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Kid-Fun Slime-tacular to Ooze in Tustin

SoCal Slime Bonanza 4 will include both VIP slimers and "rising slimers," too.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Kid-Fun Slime-tacular to Ooze in Tustin
    Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging
    Love all things Slime? The final Sunday of April 2019 is made for you, SoCal slimers. Pictured: The Vestar The District at Tustin Legacy Slime Bonanza on Dec. 11, 2018, in Tustin, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging)

    What to Know

    • Sunday, April 28

    • The District at Tustin Legacy

    • $5-$45

    Easter eggs, as in the pastel-hued, plastic, open-in-the-middle orbs that kids often find in their baskets, were once employed to solely hold jelly beans and coins (nickels, yes, dimes, sometimes, quarters, on occasion).

    But recent years have seen a marked uptick in all things oozy, inside eggs, and glittery, and moldable, too.

    And if your tots didn't get enough slime over the holiday, there's a place where the pull-apart, color-popping mush stuff'll soon reign supreme.

    Or slime-preme, we mean.

    Of course, slime, as a creative concept, has been around for decades, but YouTube and Instagram have helped catapult the squeezy goop into the realm of superstardom.

    And a number of "VIP slimers" as well as "rising slimers" will call upon The District at Tustin Legacy on Sunday, April 28 for SoCal Slime Bonanza 4, a super-duper slime convention.

    The hosts? Squishintime and Sslimegirls. Set to show? Stell of @stellaslimesbystella, with mom Tori Spelling. For sale? Gobs of goopy, glorious slime, purveyed by "(m)ore than 40 of SoCal's most popular slimers."

    Tickets run, er, ooze from $5 to $45 for the midday event, which will run, or, um, ooze, yes, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the final Sunday of April. 

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices