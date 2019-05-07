Woman Found Bound and Gagged Inside Padlocked Santa Ana Home

A woman was discovered bound and gagged inside a Santa Ana home. Gil Leyvas reports for NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on May 7, 2019. (Published 2 hours ago)

A woman who told police she had been kidnapped was found bound and gagged in a padlocked Santa Ana home Tuesday, police said.

The woman was found on the 300 block of East Warner Street in Santa Ana.

The property manager found a padlock on the backdoor of the property and proceeded to enter, finding the bound woman, Santa Ana police said. The woman told police that she had been kidnapped and taken to the property at about 1:30 p.m.

Police were conducting an investigation of the home and the surrounding area, using bloodhounds. The woman said she did not know the man who kidnapped her, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.