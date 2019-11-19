Kids Will Make Cool Lanterns at Autumn-Fun Event

It's a craft-fun Kidspace to-do with a strong seasonal heart. Be at the Rose Bowl-adjacent educational institution on Thursday, Nov. 21 for this fall-fun gathering.

What to Know Thursday, Nov. 21

4 p.m.

Included with admission

The fall season? True story: It's a time that's positively awash in over-the-top celebrations.

We're looking directly at Halloween and Thanksgiving for starters, but there are sports-oriented bashes, schooltime spectaculars, and seemingly a hundred holiday-themed festivals, the kind that brim with cheer.

Sometimes, though?

We're longing for a calmer, more serene moment, one that we can share with our family.

But not that many autumn events are truly autumnal, in the sense that there's a bit of nature involved, and reflection, and crafting, and soul-based quiet-a-tude.

Something rather lovely in that realm is headed to Kidspace Children's Museum on the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 21. It's the first-ever Autumn Lantern Walk for the Pasadena-based destination, and it has a few cool components.

One that will likely delight your small fry? They can make their own lantern while there (yep, it is "child-safe").

But there are other kid-delighting features, like the fact that apple cider and doughnuts will be for sale.

Have you had a cup of apple cider yet this fall? No? There's only a month to go before winter's peppermint ways eclipse the apple-flavored goodies of autumn.

As for the "Walk" part of the name? You can join a "song-filled procession" through the museum's Arroyo Adventure.

Sweet.

Also sweet? Temperatures are dropping, so count on Nov. 21 to truly have that autumn zing in the air. You might even pack a sweater for this seasonal meet-up.

Autumn is still with us, and its more contemplative pleasures, and its cute craft opportunities, too.

Where will you hang your child's lantern when you get back home? How about placing it on the center of the Thanksgiving table, in a show of gratitude for all of autumn's many gifts?

That feels like the visual poetry that this pretty season deserves.

