Kidspace Thanks SoCal's First Responders

November is First Responders Appreciation Month at Kidspace Children's Museum near the Rose Bowl. A Pasadena fire truck will stop by the big kick-off event on Saturday, Nov. 3.

What to Know First Responders Appreciation Month

Pasadena

Kick-off event on Nov. 3 with a Pasadena fire truck; discounts available all November for first responders and their families

A parent, teacher, or trusted friend may have rightly told you that saying "thank you" can go a long way in this world.

And so it can, for a show of gratitude does much to hearten the gratitudee in question.

But when the gratiduees are first responders, those strong-of-heart, ready-to-serve professionals who rush, without hestiation, to emergency calls, a "thank you" of a taller order is a very nice thing.

And Kidspace Children's Museum will give that taller, bigger "thank you" to responders, all November long, via discounted admission for both the responder and her or his family.

"First Responders with their families can receive $4 off admission and 15% off family memberships," is the deal. "This may include firefighters, police, military, and/or paramedics."

To launch this gratitude-packed, month-long "thank you," there's a special event happening on Saturday, Nov. 3.

A Pasadena fire truck will stop by the Brookside Park museum, and the chance to "(m)eet a firefighter" from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. will definitely delight many visiting youngsters (and adults, too).

Sparky the Fire Dog and Fire Engine Freddy will also swing by, from 1 to 3 o'clock, to say meet-and-greet visitors.

There are more special events to come during November, including a visiting Pasadena police officer and police K-9 on Nov. 11.

For all of the First Responder Appreciation Month details, call upon the Kidspace event page now.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations