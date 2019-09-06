Kidspace's 'PLAYDATE' Is All About Grown-up Good Times

The for-children educational museum opens up to a night of games and to-dos for the adult set on Sept. 19.

What to Know Kidspace Children's Museum

Pasadena (near the Rose Bowl)

Sept. 19, 2019

Try as we might, trikes, as in old-school, child-cute trike-riding, remains out of our day-to-day grown-up reach.

We're not talking about the sort of motorized trikes, the sort of vehicles you might find on a sand dune or remote beach. Rather, it is the classic tricycle we have in mind, the pedal-fun roll-a-long enjoyed by toddlers on the move.

But a mirthful moment made just for trike-loving adults is rolling into Pasadena on Sept. 19, when PLAYDATE returns to the Kidspace Children's Museum. Indeed, this is the institution devoted to helping young'uns discover the science behind cool things like snow and bugs, all while celebrating discovery, adventure, and nature, too.

Adults will be the young'uns-at-heart at the nighttime event, which will invite attendees to jump into the sort of activities usually saved for the elementary school set. This includes piloting an over-sized tricycle, yes, joining a drum circle, or participating in the constructing of building of your own fort.

Truly, when is the last time you did that? A blanket between two couch pillows doesn't count. Well, it does, but plan on making your fort more fantastical at the party.

You can also scramble up into the Hawk's Nest, in the way that smaller fry love to do, or cheer on a rubber ducky as it races other rubber duckies.

However, this is a grown-up whoop-di-doo, so, yes, there shall be cocktails, and "tasty bites," too.

And the knowledge that you're helping out venerable spot that has been so helpful to so many Southern California kids over so many years. And helpful to families, too, looking to wile away a rainy Saturday afternoon.

An individual ticket is $40.

Trikers, are you ready to revisit your childhood? Has it been too long since you had an actual playdate? Kidspace Children's Museum is going to become Kidspace Grown-up's Museum for a night, at least in let-loose, give-back spirit.

This includes piloting an over-sized tricycle, yes, joining a drum circle, or participating in the constructing of building of your own fort.

An individual ticket is $40. And one added element to the event? This is Kidspace's 40th anniversary year, making this PLAYDATE super-duper special.

