Enrique Hernandez #14 of the Los Angeles Dodgers makes a catch on a popfly as teammate Matt Kemp #27 tries to avoid a collision during the second inning of the MLB game at Dodger Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)

Not since M*A*S*H has there been a better series finale.

Enrique Hernandez hit the go-ahead homer in the bottom of the seventh and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Angels, 5-3, in the finale of the Freeway Series on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.

Each team won three games in the series, with four of the six decided by one run, and the other two games decided by just two runs, proving the two local rivals are as evenly matched as they come.

Yasmani Grandal got the scoring started in the bottom of the second inning with his 13th home run of the season.

Andrew Toles and Chris Taylor followed with singles and Hernandez brought home the second run of the game with a sacrifice fly to left field.

Two pitches later, Clayton Kershaw helped his own cause with an RBI single to right field and the Dodgers led, 3-0.

Kershaw labored through the first inning, but settled in from there, before running into trouble in the top of the fourth.

After back-to-back singles by Justin Upton and Ian Kinsler, Kershaw served up a four-seam fastball to Jefry Marte for a game-tying three run homer.

Before the longball, Marte had not had a Major League hit since June 4th.

Kershaw did not factor in the decision, allowing three runs on six hits with an uncharacteristic four walks, and eight strikeouts in six and 2/3 innings of work.

Kenta Maeda entered the game in relief for the first time this season and struck out Kinsler to end the threat in the top of the seventh.

Hernandez played the role of hero in the bottom half of the inning, as he hit a lazer to the short porch in left field for his career-best 16th homer of the season.

Hernandez's homer was the Dodgers 129th of the season, tied for the the most home runs hit prior to the All-Star break in franchise history.

In addition to his two runs driven in on offense, Hernandez made two dazzling defensive plays at second base and in right field.

Andrew Toles added an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth, and Dodgers' closer Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his 27th save of the season.

With the victory, the Dodgers close the first half of the season in first place in the National League West after the Arizona Diamondbacks lost to the Atlanta Braves earlier in the day.

The Dodgers are the first team in the modern era to fall 10 games below .500 in the first half of the season, and have the best All-Star break record at 53-43.

Up Next:

The Midsummer Classic. The Dodgers will be off for four days during the All-Star Break before they reconvene in Milwaukee on Friday, July 20.

