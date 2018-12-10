Mother Convicted of Murder in 3-Year-Old Daughter's Slaying

What to Know The mother of a 3-year-old girl who disappeared years ago was convicted Monday of her murder.

The mother of a 3-year-old girl who disappeared years ago was convicted Monday of her murder.

After deliberating 2 and a half hours, jurors in Ventura returned the guilty verdict for Mayra Chavez, 27.

She was found guilty of second-degree murder, assault on a child causing death, and torture in the slaying of Kimberly Irene Chavez, prosecutors said. She faces 47 years to life in prison with the possibility of parole at her sentencing for March 14, Senior Deputy District Attorney John Barrick said.

Authorities have not found Kimberly's body, but investigators believe the girl was killed and her remains were disposed of in Mexico, Barrick said.

Chavez's attorney Michael Albers did not return a call Monday seeking comment.

The Ventura County Star reported that Albers told jurors that Chavez may have struggled with depression and was addicted to drugs. He asked for an involuntary manslaughter conviction.

Barrick said Kimberly died after having seizures brought on by a head injury authorities say was caused by her mother at their Oxnard home in June 2015. Kimberly was reported missing in 2016 after someone called social workers concerned about her welfare.

After repeated visits to the home, social workers couldn't determine where Kimberly was and notified police who launched a missing persons investigation.

The girl's father, Omar Misael Lopez, agreed to plead guilty to child endangerment charges. He faces 14 years in prison. He testified against Chavez during the trial.

Chavez's mother, Maria De Jesus Lopez, has pleaded not guilty to charges that she tried to cover up the death.