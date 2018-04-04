Colorado Avalanche's Carl Soderberg, right, of Sweden, gets his shot stopped by Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Kings won 3-1. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Single-game tickets for the Los Angeles Kings potential four home games for the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Tickets are expected to sell out quickly. In the days leading up to a game, more tickets may be released so the club suggests checking back frequently for availability.

Complete ticket information is available at LAKings.com/playoffs or by calling (888) KINGS-LA.

Private event suites and tickets for groups of 15 are also available for the first four home games of round 1.

The playoff schedule will be announced this weekend. The 2017-18 regular season concludes with one game Sunday.

The Kings were assured of a playoff berth Wednesday when the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the St. Louis Blues, 4-3, tonight in St. Louis.

The Kings and the Kings Care Foundation, the team's charity, announced they will conduct a charitable initiative during the playoffs, dubbed #PlayOffItForward. The initiative will begin with the Kings partnering with Bikes for Kids to surprise every student in a grade of an elementary school with a bicycle.