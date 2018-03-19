Highlights and interviews from the first three weeks of the Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training Camp at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona. (Published Tuesday, March 6, 2018)

"High fly ball into right field…She is…Gone!"

It was a roll of the dice in 1988, but 30 years later, it will cost you a roll of dollars.

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Monday, that they will pay homage to one of the most historic home runs in baseball history, by creating a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sit in the heralded seat where Kirk Gibson hit his game-winning walk-off home run in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series.

The seat is located in the Right Field Pavilion, and for years has been known as the "Kirk Gibson seat" to fans, but this season, it will literally be the Gibson seat as the former 1988 National League MVP will autograph the seat, which will be painted blue and located in Section 302, Row D, Seat 1.

"Every time I walked into Dodger Stadium, I always looked at the seat where the ball landed, and I'd say, 'Hey, look, there's Seat 88," said Gibson on a conference call Monday morning. "I'm not sure if that's what they're going to call it, but that's what I'm begging for them to call it."

Instead, the name will remain as the "Kirk Gibson seat," and will cost fans $300 to sit in the historic location. The package includes a companion ticket, two commemorative t-shirts, and all-you-can-eat food and drink.

The 2018 season marks the 30th anniversary of Gibson's infamous home run and also the 60th anniversary of the team being in Los Angeles. Gibson, is also slated to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day at Dodger Stadium on March 29.

"Kirk Gibson was part of one of the greatest moments in Dodger history, and we’re thrilled to partner with Kirk to help him and his foundation raise funds and awareness in fighting Parkinson’s Disease," said Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer Lon Rosen.

The following day, all fans in attendance will receive a Kirk Gibson bobblehead as the Dodgers square off with the rival Giants in the Opening Series at Chavez Ravine.

In addition to revenue from the seats, the Dodgers will also auction off 88 autographed bobbleheads along with game-worn jerseys signed by Gibson, with all proceeds going to Gibson's foundation for Parkinson's research.

Gibson was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2015, shortly after his stint as manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He splits his time as the television announcer of the Detroit Tigers and raising money for his foundation.

For fans too young to remember, Gibson hobbled to the plate on October 15, 1988, in Game 1 of the World Series as a pinch-hitter with two outs in the bottom of the ninth against Oakland Athletics' All-Star closer Dennis Eckersley.

Gibson was battling injuries to his hamstring and ankle during the playoffs, and could barely move in the batter's box. Nonetheless, he smashed a back-door slider on a full count into the pavilion in right field for a walk-off, game-winning home run.

The Dodgers would go on to win the World Series, with the home run and Vin Scully's call, going down in infamy as one of the most iconic in sports history.

"Over time, you realize the impact it had on the game and its place in history with the fans and the city," said Gibson. "We all got humbled by that home run. But it I can do it, others can. I'm not invincible."

Ironically, on the day of the announcement, the Dodgers are playing the Athletics at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, AZ.

You can purchase the pair of tickets to sit in the "Kirk Gibson seat," at www.Dodgers.com/Gibson.