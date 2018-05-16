Los Angeles Animal Services is in dire need of foster volunteers and adoption candidates as they undergo a feline frenzy.
Hundreds of kittens are looking for homes during the busiest season for animal shelters – soon after orphaned and baby animals are born during spring. This year, all six animal services in the Los Angeles area have exhausted their resources in caring for the young cats.
“Foster volunteers are the future of life-saving,” General Manager Brenda Barnette said in a statement. “By opening your home to an animal in need, you are preparing a pet for adoption into a home of his own as well as directly saving lives of animals in our crowded shelters.”
L.A. Animal Services is seeking people who can foster kittens until they are 8-weeks-old. At that age, the young cats will be able to be neutered or spayed at the animal shelter, which then makes them eligible for adoption.
Training will be provided to those who are interested in acting as foster parents to the felines. Such training can even include bottle-feeding techniques for kittens who yet to be weaned. Staff from the animal shelters will be available via phone calls should foster owners need them.
Animal lovers who are willing to open their homes and hearts to a kitten for a few weeks are asked to download an application for the position at LAAnimalServices.com/KittenFosterVolunteers.
Applications can be filled in person. For information on L.A. Animal Services locations, click here.