Kitten Lounge to Purr in Downtown LA

It's an adorable, limited-time offshoot of West LA's CatCafé Lounge. Find it at 551 S. Spring Street, in DTLA, beginning on May 18.

Remembering the street name of a place you want to visit can often require some sort of mnemonic device, the kind of string-around-your-finger trick that will keep the information firmly in your brain.

It should be a snap, then, to recall the upcoming location of the Tiny Beans Kitten Lounge, an adoption-minded pop-up that aims to "save 300 kittens in 3 months."

Why?

Because Tiny Beans is on Spring Street in DTLA, and kittens regularly spring for the piece of string you're holding, and they spring for a salmon treat, and they spring onto your lap in the cute and floppy way that only a young feline can.

And, yes, spring is the season that leads into summer, when the boom of kitten births always predictably arrives. Which means placing these pretty purrers in loving homes is of paramount importance.

That's the mission behind Tiny Beans, which opens on Saturday, May 18.

And while that mission is important to keep in mind, you, as a visitor, will also bask in the sheer squeal-a-bility of the heart-tugging spot, which will indeed feature a cute kindle of kittens looking for a human friend to snuggle alongside.

Awww.

Wait, we have more awwws still to give: Awww, awww, and awwwwww.

If you're batting your own paw against the side of your noggin, trying to figure out if Tiny Beans Kitten Lounge has anything to do with the CatCafé Lounge in West LA, "LA's only Nonprofit Cat Cafe," bat no more: You're right.

Visitors should be age 7 and over, and there are passes are available, including the Opening Weekend Pass.

Stop by, coo and cuddle these baby cats, and perhaps decide that a particular kitten can never, ever leave your arms in the happy process.

Is an hour at Tiny Beans your dream, basically? Awaken, and turn that into reality, now.

