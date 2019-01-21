Klay Thompson Scores 44 Points as Warriors Rout Lakers, 130-111, in Revenge Game

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors scores on a layup in front of JaVale McGee #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Staples Center on January 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Revenge is a dish best served cold.

The Lakers got it served on ice as Klay Thompson scored 44 points and the Golden State Warriors routed the shorthanded Lakers, 130-11, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Staples Center.

The Lakers blew out the Warriors at Oracle on Christmas Day, but the victory proved to be costly in the long run, as they lost leaders LeBron James and Rajon Rondo to injuries.

Without three of their key contributors in James, Rondo and Lonzo Ball, the Lakers faded in the second half as Thompson went off for 23 in the third quarter.

Thompson, one of the game's most efficient scorers, scored his 44 his points in just 27 minutes. He was 10-of-11 from the three-point line and 17-for-20 overall.

Kevin Durant had 20 points, and Steph Curry had 11 points and 12 assists in the win.

The Warriors jumped out to an early first quarter lead, but the Lakers came storming back to tie the game at 10-10.

The Lakers trailed by 10 at halftime, but had no answers for Thompson, who was wide-open for most of his three-point attempts throughout the game.

Ivica Zubac led the Lakers with 18 points. Brandon Ingram scored 17 points. Kyle Kuzma had 16, and Michael Beasley chipped in 15 points off the bench.

In just his second game back from a torn Achilles injury suffered last season, DeMarcus Cousins had eight points, nine rebounds and five assists in 21 minutes of action.

The Lakers have lost four straight games to the Warriors at Staples Center. Meanwhile, since their Christmas Day loss to the Lakers, Golden State is 10-2, and currently on an eight-game winning streak.

Notes and Next

LeBron James (left groin strain), Rajon Rondo (right finger), and Lonzo Ball (left ankle sprain) all missed the game. Alex Caruso was recalled before the game from the G-League.

Please refresh this page for more updates, stats, and player reactions…