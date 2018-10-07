A suspect in possession of a knife was shot during an incident with LA County Sheriff’s deputies in Compton on Sunday morning, according to the Sheriff’s department.

At around 7:00 a.m., a deputy on routine patrol ran the license plate of a van parked on the corner of East Pine Street and Long Beach Blvd. The van had been reported stolen, according to the department.

The deputy was joined by backup before attempting to detain a man who was in the van. As he was being detained, the suspect produced a knife and was shot twice in the upper torso, the Sheriff’s department said.

The suspect is reportedly in critical condition.