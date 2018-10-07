Knife-Wielding Suspect Shot by Deputies: Sheriff’s Department - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Knife-Wielding Suspect Shot by Deputies: Sheriff’s Department

By Mike Bebernes

Published 1 minute ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Pick Your Perfect Paradise in Avila Beach

    A suspect in possession of a knife was shot during an incident with LA County Sheriff’s deputies in Compton on Sunday morning, according to the Sheriff’s department.

    At around 7:00 a.m., a deputy on routine patrol ran the license plate of a van parked on the corner of East Pine Street and Long Beach Blvd. The van had been reported stolen, according to the department.

    The deputy was joined by backup before attempting to detain a man who was in the van. As he was being detained, the suspect produced a knife and was shot twice in the upper torso, the Sheriff’s department said.

    The suspect is reportedly in critical condition.

    2018 Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 9/5] 2018 Top SoCal Photos in the News
    Getty Images

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices