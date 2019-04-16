Knott's Ghost Town Alive! Returns with Fresh Fun

Clap your hands, tap your toes, and make for the historic attraction inside the famous Buena Park theme park, on select 2019 days, beginning on May 24.

What to Know Knott's Berry Farm

Buena Park

May 24-Sept. 2, select days

Sometimes our rootin' isn't so tootin', especially after a long and damp winter.

And our yippie-ki spirit? It seems to have sadly lost the way to its yay.

But there are routes to reconnecting with some of that Old West-style spunkiness, if you know where to look and what to do.

You can watch movies set in the Old West (they're plentiful) or visit a real-life ghost town (the Golden State is positively haunted by 'em) or you can make your way to one of the liveliness, most musical ye olde sights in all of Southern California.

We are, of course, talking about the Ghost Town inside Knott's Berry Farm, in Buena Park, and while this Ghost Town isn't a ghost town, say, like Bodie State Historic Park, it has been around for over three quarters of a century now, meaning many people have gotten their first taste of the Old West spirit there.

And that spirit grows stronger each summer when Ghost Town Alive! trots back into Calico, like a pony on the trail, for several days of themed performances and happenings.

Day #1 for 2019 is May 24, while the special doings will finally pack up their saddle bags on Sept. 2.

Good to note? Ghost Town Alive runs daily from May 24 through to Aug. 11, then weekends only beginning on Aug. 17 through Sept. 1.

Sept. 2 is included, too; that's Labor Day Monday.

So what can you expect to do, should you and your posse mosey into Calico, which is, yes, the proper handle for this part of Knott's Berry Farm?

Guests are invited to jump into "the day's evolving storyline," a tale that will have a terrific amount of yee-haw to it.

If you've enjoyed Ghost Town Alive! before, note that a fresh storyline is ahead for 2019, so count on twists and turns that aren't yet familiar to you.

No ten gallon hat is required on your part, just a love of sepia-toned antics, plenty of humorous dramatics, and a spin through a scenic slice of a celebrated theme park.

